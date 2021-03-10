Piers Morgan Has Made Millions Throughout His Long-Standing Career

With a degree in journalism from Harlow College in the U.K., Piers began his foray into journalism early. At a point in life when many are still figuring out who they want to be, he became a reporter for South London News at only 20.

From then on, it was essentially climbing the proverbial ladder of the industry for Piers. Going on to leave his mark on virtually all the major news entities in the U.K. (and even a few in the U.S.) he built a devout international following. Piers' fame grew so much beyond his own journalism that he was even selected to be a judge on Britain's Got Talent for four years.