Piers Morgan Is Basically Obsessed With Meghan Markle and We've Got All the Proof

If there's one thing we've learned about Piers Morgan, it's that he doesn't take rejection well. At ALL. 

For the past two years, the English broadcaster and TV personality has been firing criticism at Meghan Markle because she "ghosted" him and, quite frankly, it's gotten to a point where it's extremely disturbing.

For instance, in Fox's new documentary, Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis, Piers didn't hold back on his thoughts regarding the Meghan and Harry's recent decision to establish their independence. In fact, he went as far as calling them "renegade royals" who want to "ruthlessly commercially cash-in on their royal fame." Talk about harsh.