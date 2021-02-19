Harry and Meghan Confirm They Have Officially Left the Royal Family

Since then, they have distanced themselves more and more from the royal family and have now set roots down in California.

Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family is now official.

Whereas Harry and Meghan's leave may have been seen as temporary, in February 2021, they confirmed that they would not, in fact, be returning to their royal duties. Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the decision. "Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said.

It continued, "The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to her majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family. While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Since Harry wasn't one of the next few in line for the throne anyway, there wasn't anything inherently wrong with them asserting their independence. But their official statement on Instagram said they planned to step down from their most immediate duties as premier members of the royal family, which meant they were going to use their time as they wish, rather than to serve the family, as they had up until that point.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple wrote on Instagram to their followers. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent." They added that they want to use this move to focus on their family and financial independence as well.

