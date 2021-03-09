Piers Morgan Leaves Live Broadcast of 'Good Morning Britain' Over Meghan Markle Comments

The nature of the interview, along with Harry and Meghan's "intentions" in going through with it have been a hot topic of conversation, including for Piers Morgan who walked out of a live broadcast when discussing the matter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah is being called a "bombshell" for a number of revelations. One of the biggest was that Meghan shared that members of the royal family expressed concern over what the skin color of their baby would be.

Why did Piers Morgan walk out on 'Good Morning Britain'?

Piers expressed that he found Meghan's claim of having "suicidal thoughts" while she was living with the royal family disingenuous. Mind you, an organization that makes charitable contributions to assist individuals suffering from mental health issues criticized Morgan's comments. It appears that Morgan's colleague, fellow on-air personality Alex Beresford, disagreed with Piers as well.

He called Morgan's remarks about Markle "faking" her suicidal thoughts "diabolical," stating: "I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. 6:30 to 7 o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch… He has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand."

What seemed to prompt Piers to leave the desk in the middle of the broadcast, however, was Beresford's suggestion that Piers had a vendetta against Meghan because she chose to stop granting him interview appearances, "I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this program. A number of times."

"And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her." After this comment, Piers then stood up from the table stating, "OK, I'm done with this."

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Morgan did ultimately state that his comments regarding Meghan Markle's "fake" suicidal thoughts were out of the scope of his understanding: "When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing I still don’t believe what Megham Markle says generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide.

"On mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. Every time. "And if they belong to an institution like the royal family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal I am not in her mind and that is for her to say."

