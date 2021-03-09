Logo
Home > Entertainment
Piers Morgan
Source: ITV

Piers Morgan Leaves Live Broadcast of 'Good Morning Britain' Over Meghan Markle Comments

By

Mar. 9 2021, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah is being called a "bombshell" for a number of revelations. One of the biggest was that Meghan shared that members of the royal family expressed concern over what the skin color of their baby would be. 

The nature of the interview, along with Harry and Meghan's "intentions" in going through with it have been a hot topic of conversation, including for Piers Morgan who walked out of a live broadcast when discussing the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Piers Morgan walk out on 'Good Morning Britain'?

Piers expressed that he found Meghan's claim of having "suicidal thoughts" while she was living with the royal family disingenuous. Mind you, an organization that makes charitable contributions to assist individuals suffering from mental health issues criticized Morgan's comments.

It appears that Morgan's colleague, fellow on-air personality Alex Beresford, disagreed with Piers as well.

He called Morgan's remarks about Markle "faking" her suicidal thoughts "diabolical," stating: "I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. 6:30 to 7 o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch… He has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand."

Article continues below advertisement
piers morgan walk out
Source: ITV

What seemed to prompt Piers to leave the desk in the middle of the broadcast, however, was Beresford's suggestion that Piers had a vendetta against Meghan because she chose to stop granting him interview appearances, "I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this program. A number of times."

Article continues below advertisement

"And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

After this comment, Piers then stood up from the table stating, "OK, I'm done with this."

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan did ultimately state that his comments regarding Meghan Markle's "fake" suicidal thoughts were out of the scope of his understanding: "When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing I still don’t believe what Megham Markle says generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide.

"On mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. Every time. 

"And if they belong to an institution like the royal family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal I am not in her mind and that is for her to say."

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan ultimately came back from his walk off, but many are saying it's a bad look for the host.

Piers is no stranger to controversy and has been called out by notable public figures and celebrities in the past, from Ariana Grande to Chris Evans to popular restaurant chains that offered vegan meals.

Article continues below advertisement
chris evans piers morgan
Source: Twitter
ariana grande piers morgan
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

And there are plenty of people who aren't too happy with the way he walked off of his own show for the comments he made about Meghan Markle. In fact, some 41,000 complaints have rolled in about his remarks; the controversial host is potentially on the verge of being "officially canceled."

Article continues below advertisement

And people are posting interviews where he's being called "bitter" about losing Meghan Markle as a friend, thus furthering the "salt" theory.

Article continues below advertisement
Advertisement
More from Distractify

There Was Barely Any Hard Evidence to Convict Alejandro Henriquez of Three Counts of Murder

Piers Morgan Is Basically Obsessed With Meghan Markle and We've Got All the Proof

Piers Morgan’s Departure From CNN Left Many Wondering Why His Show Was Canceled

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
DistractifyLogo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.