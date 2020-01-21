Don't Worry, Eve Won't Be Missing From 'The Talk' Table Much Longer

The Barbershop actress officially joined the talk show in Season 8, replacing longtime co-host Aisha Tyler. "Once I did the first test week and I met all the ladies, I felt the energy — not only from them but everyone I met on the set, and it was great," Eve told Deadline before her debut in 2017.

"It was one of those exciting moments in life where I thought it would be a good challenge for me. If it feels right, then it must be right," she continued. "I think what I’m looking forward to the most is showcasing my personality and who I am now as a woman… This is a different avenue for me."