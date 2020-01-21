We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Don't Worry, Eve Won't Be Missing From 'The Talk' Table Much Longer

Where in the world is Eve? The famous rapper has been MIA from The Talk table since the Jan. 10 episode, with Danish actress/model Brigitte Nielsen co-hosting in her place.

Fans are beginning to wonder if the 41-year-old was unceremoniously fired from the daytime program less than a year after the show’s creator, Sara Gilbert, announced her shocking exit. Here’s what we know about the recent switch.

What happened to Eve on 'The Talk'?

Frequent changes to the panel are run of the mill on the CBS set. Eve’s hiatus from the show might have something to do with her upcoming appearance on The Blast Off Tour presented by Kisstory, a U.K. radio station. 