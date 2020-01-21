Don't Worry, Eve Won't Be Missing From 'The Talk' Table Much Longer

Don't Worry, Eve Won't Be Missing From 'The Talk' Table Much LongerBy Allison Cacich
Where in the world is Eve? The famous rapper has been MIA from The Talk table since the Jan. 10 episode, with Danish actress/model Brigitte Nielsen co-hosting in her place.
Fans are beginning to wonder if the 41-year-old was unceremoniously fired from the daytime program less than a year after the show’s creator, Sara Gilbert, announced her shocking exit. Here’s what we know about the recent switch.
What happened to Eve on 'The Talk'?
Frequent changes to the panel are run of the mill on the CBS set. Eve’s hiatus from the show might have something to do with her upcoming appearance on The Blast Off Tour presented by Kisstory, a U.K. radio station.
The gig, which also features performances by Nelly, Shaggy, Salt-N-Pepa, and Mya, includes 10 dates across Great Britain and Ireland in late February and early March. Eve seemingly confirmed that she will be returning to The Talk by posting a picture from her dressing room on Jan. 16.
The Barbershop actress officially joined the talk show in Season 8, replacing longtime co-host Aisha Tyler. "Once I did the first test week and I met all the ladies, I felt the energy — not only from them but everyone I met on the set, and it was great," Eve told Deadline before her debut in 2017.
"It was one of those exciting moments in life where I thought it would be a good challenge for me. If it feels right, then it must be right," she continued. "I think what I’m looking forward to the most is showcasing my personality and who I am now as a woman… This is a different avenue for me."
In a 2019 chat with Access Live, Eve admitted that she didn’t realize how difficult the job would be. "It’s really hard… It’s not an easy situation," the Philadelphia native, who currently works alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond, shared.
"I’m used to having a mic and being on stage with my music, but to really sit there and have to give my opinion, it’s kind of naked," she added. "You’re kind of naked ‘cause it’s just you with your opinion, and it’s live TV."
Eve wasn’t prepared for the amount of internet trolls she'd encounter.
The "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" hitmaker confessed that one of the toughest parts about being on The Talk is the haters she's forced to deal with on social media. "I’ve definitely had moments where I’ve been like, 'What did I sign up for?' because I’m very quiet in my real life," she explained. "When you say certain things, you upset a lot of people."
During her tenure, Eve has also witnessed several major shake-ups at CBS, including the departure of OG co-host Julie Chen amid sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former network exec Les Moonves.
The hip-hop artist told Variety at the time that Julie’s departure took the entire cast by surprise. "No one knew before anyone else. There wasn’t like a thing where someone suspected or someone was talking to [Julie]," Eve said. "The EPs, who are amazing, who are incredible, who pull us together every day, made it easy for us."
New episodes of The Talk air weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.
