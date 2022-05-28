Why Is Matthew Morrison Leaving 'SYTYCD'? What Did He Do?
Broadway and television actor Matthew Morrison recently joined the reality show So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) for Season 17. However, it appears his tenure as a judge is coming to a close sooner than anticipated. The Glee actor recently announced he would be exiting the show in the middle of the season.
What did Matthew Morrison do? Did he get fired from So You Think You Can Dance? Here's what we know so far.
What did Matthew Morrison do? He left 'SYTYCD.'
The highly anticipated Season 17 premiere of So You Think You Can Dance aired on May 18, 2022. Matthew released a statement to People Magazine on May 26, 2022, explaining his sudden departure from the show. "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."
He continued, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly." The statement ended, "I cannot apologize enough to all involved, and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."
Neither Matthew nor FOX did not elaborate upon which protocols he breached. His ousting as a judge comes shortly after SYTYCD introduced an entirely new panel of judges ahead of Season 17, not including creator and longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe.
Despite Matthew's exit in the middle of Season 17, due to the pre-taping of episodes, People confirms that Matthew will appear "on" the show until episodes beginning in mid-June. According to Entertainment Weekly, his replacement will be brought in before filming the second half of the competition beginning on June 15.
So You Think You Can Dance airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.