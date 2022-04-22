'Come Dance With Me' Judges and Host: Get to Know the CastBy Kori Williams
Apr. 22 2022, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
There are so many dancing competition shows out there now, it's easy to think that there could never be anything new. But the world of television knows no bounds. Executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, the new CBS show Come Dance With Me is getting people on their feet.
On this show, young trained dancers ages 9 to 15 are paired up with an untrained parent or other adult close to them. They team up in order to battle it out against 11 other sets of contestants so they can win a $100,000 cash prize.
Keep reading to get to know the Come Dance With Me judges and host.
Jenna Dewan is one of the judges on 'Come Dance WIth Me.'
Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan has been been in the entertainment industry for years. She's been a backup dancer for singers like Janet Jackson and P!nk. She's appeared in The Rookie, Superman & Lois, and Step Up.
In a recent interview with the New York Post, she said that she can relate to the kids on the show.
"I was initially taken with the concept of the show," Jenna said. "I loved the idea of taking young trained dancers and asking them to ask one of their untrained parents to dance with them. I was similar to a lot of these kids, I was dancing nonstop, and it was my life."
Jenna added that she was a "diehard" dancer as a kid. But now that she's a mom herself, she can understand what it's like for both the kids and the parents involved.
Dexter Mayfield is another judge on 'Come Dance With Me.'
Actor, dancer, and model Dexter Mayfield has worked with some big names including Jennifer Lopez, Sara Bareilles, and Katy Perry. According to his IMDb, he's danced in a number of music videos including Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" and Bob the Drag Queen's "Yet Another Dig."
Last but certainly not least, Tricia Miranda is also a 'Come Dance With Me' judge.
Choreographer Tricia Miranda wears her love for dancing all over her Instagram. According to Broadway Dancer Center, she's worked with artists like Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, and 50 Cent. Plus she's been on So You Think You Can Dance and was an assistant choreographer to Brian Friedman and Nappytabs on The X Factor.
Who is the host of 'Come Dance With Me'?
Come Dance With Me is hosted by the Grammy-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. He's made music for some big names like Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Weird Al, Snoop Dogg, and more. Even his acting experience is all about music. He was the voice of Sebastian the Crab from The Little Mermaid in the Disney Comics in Motion TV series and in a number of different video games.
On top of that, Philip has worked on other projects like movie and video game soundtracks. He worked on music for projects like The Clash, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, The Voice, and Britain's Got Talent.
You can watch new episodes of Come Dance With Me on CBS on Fridays at 8 p.m. EST. You can also stream the next day on Paramount Plus.