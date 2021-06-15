Sara Bareilles's 'Girls5eva' Series Has Officially Been Greenlit for Season 2

Sara Bareilles's 'Girls5eva' Series Has Officially Been Greenlit for Season 2By Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 15 2021, Published 4:19 p.m. ET
Like it or not, it can be hard for musicians to cross over into the acting world. For starters, it's always possible that actors, producers, and directors who have taken the time to study the craft may not take them seriously. Not to mention, there are a plethora of shows that have cast musicians and have failed to go the distance. In other words, it’s a slippery slope.
Shows such as Power, Law & Order: SVU, and more have proven that incorporating musicians into the mix doesn’t have to be considered taboo with a long-running show in mind — especially when these musicians have superior acting skills. And singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles's musical comedy, Girls5eva, is also a shining example. After a standout first season, the show has been officially greenlit for Season 2 renewal. Read on to get the lowdown.
Sara Bareilles shared the 'Girls5eva' Season 2 renewal news with fans on social media.
Good news tends to travel really fast — especially through the world of social media. And while many Sara Bareilles fans have been hoping that her acting career will have longevity, it looks like their wishes are coming true.
As we all can imagine, Sara is stoked about the news of the Girls5eva Season 2 renewal. And the songstress shared the amazing news with fans via Instagram.
“We’re officially two hit wonders,” Sara wrote. “I cannot believe how lucky I feel to say that I will be back with my girls for Season 2 of #Girls5eva, only on @PeacockTV. Thank you all for watching and for your love for the insane and heart filled world of #Girls5eva You brought us back!!!”
She continued, “I have no words for the generosity of @scardinoandsons and my castmates who have become dear friends.”
Girls5eva — which is co-executive-produced by the legendary Tina Fey — is all about a former '90s girl group looking to reignite their careers with a reunion 20 years later. Played by Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Summer (Busy Philipps), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), the ladies come together to step back into the spotlight while empowering one another as they make their dreams come true.
There is no official date for the Season 2 premiere of 'Girls5eva' as of yet.
As viewers are excited to learn that Girls5eva will not be a one-season show, many are wondering when Season 2 will hit the small screen.
As of now, there is no word on when Girls5eva Season 2 will premiere. However, it’s safe to assume that Season 2 will likely grace our television screen in winter or spring 2022, but that's only if production finishes up by the end of 2021.
After all, it will likely take some time for producers and writers to come together to create the Season 2 script, along with finalizing how many episodes we will get.
One thing Girls5eva fans can count on is that the group will remain solid. And since their music is inspired by traditional pop groups — per Sara’s interview with Billboard — we may get some musical guest appearances in Season 2. Maybe Christina Aguilera or 'NSYNC will grace us with a cameo; we'll just have to wait and see.