Sara Bareilles's 'Girls5eva' Series Has Officially Been Greenlit for Season 2

Good news tends to travel really fast — especially through the world of social media. And while many Sara Bareilles fans have been hoping that her acting career will have longevity, it looks like their wishes are coming true.

As we all can imagine, Sara is stoked about the news of the Girls5eva Season 2 renewal. And the songstress shared the amazing news with fans via Instagram.

“We’re officially two hit wonders,” Sara wrote. “I cannot believe how lucky I feel to say that I will be back with my girls for Season 2 of #Girls5eva, only on @PeacockTV. Thank you all for watching and for your love for the insane and heart filled world of #Girls5eva You brought us back!!!”

She continued, “I have no words for the generosity of @scardinoandsons and my castmates who have become dear friends.”

Girls5eva — which is co-executive-produced by the legendary Tina Fey — is all about a former '90s girl group looking to reignite their careers with a reunion 20 years later. Played by Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Summer (Busy Philipps), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), the ladies come together to step back into the spotlight while empowering one another as they make their dreams come true.