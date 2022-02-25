Janet Jackson Addresses Secret Baby Rumors in Her Lifetime Documentary

Janet has one son with businessman Wissam Al Mana: Eissa Al Mana, who was born on Jan. 3, 2017. The two married in 2012 but announced their divorce soon after Eissa was born.

Although she hasn't shared much information about her son online, Janet did post a picture with her baby on April 14, 2017. "My baby and me after nap time," she captioned the shot.