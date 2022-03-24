Will The CW's 'Superman & Lois' Return to Fly Again in Season 3?

Superman fans can stop holding their breath, because The CW announced via press release on March 22 that Superman & Lois will be returning to the network for Season 3.

The series was one of seven CW shows renewed for next season, including All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Walker and the only other remaining Arrowverse drama, The Flash. However, with The Flash entering Season 9, Superman & Lois has a while to go before it catches up to the Scarlet Speedster!