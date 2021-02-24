Emmanuelle Chriqui Is (Probably) Single, but Is She Ready to Mingle?

It’s really exciting to see Emmanuelle break into the Arrowverse with such a major role in Superman & Lois. Her character, Lana Lang-Cushing, is a loan officer at Smallville Bank who never left the small town. She’ll become essential to Superman when they reconnect and strengthen their bond from childhood.

Although this is Emmanuelle’s first foray into the superhero world, she’s been making waves in Hollywood since 1995 and has an IMDb page longer than most. We might recognize her from Entourage or as Adam Sandler’s love interest in You Don’t Mess With a Zohan. Regardless, it’s no wonder we want to know who she’s dating now since she topped the AskMen.com Most Desirable Women of 2010 list.

Her personal upbringing is just as fascinating. Emmanuelle grew up in Ontario, Canada, and is the daughter of Moroccan Jewish parents. She actually grew up practicing Orthodox Judaism and has family in Israel. As she was growing up, she realized she wanted to become an actor, and pursued a career in acting head-on from the age of 10. It’s been paying off for a while, but we can’t wait to see what turn she’ll take next!

Catch Emmanuelle in Superman & Lois, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.