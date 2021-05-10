"Bennifer" Lasted 18 Months but Could J.Lo and Ben Affleck Be Bringing It Back?

The year was 2003. Hollywood thought it'd be a great idea to get the high school senior who loved hitting freshmen with wooden paddles from Dazed and Confused in a romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez. Who would have ever thought that that dude would go on to become Batman and an Oscar-winning director? And who would have thought that J.Lo would defy the laws of time?

Plus, did anyone think they would date and become an 18-month cultural phenomenon by the name of "Bennifer"? Likely not. But why did the iconic Ben Affleck and J.Lo break up?