You'll Never Believe How Many Times J.Lo Has Been Engaged

You'll Never Believe How Many Times J.Lo Has Been EngagedBy Jamie Lerner
Mar. 12 2021, Published 10:06 p.m. ET
Superstar Jennifer Lopez — aka J.Lo — may sing that her “love don’t cost a thing,” but her past engagement rings say otherwise. Now that she and A-Rod have broken up, many of us are wondering how many times J.Lo has actually been engaged in the past.
The 51-year-old singer/actress and 45-year-old ex-MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez just broke off their two-year engagement. The power couple seemed to be one of the happiest high-profile couples, so their breakup news obviously has us shook.
We had all hoped that A-Rod would finally be J.Lo’s happily-ever-after after her long dating history. So, how many times has J.Lo been engaged?
How many times has J.Lo been engaged? This was engagement No. 5.
Our girl J.Lo has not had it easy. She’s been in the spotlight ever since she rose to stardom in 1997 for playing the titular role in Selena. She was pursuing acting, but people were so impressed with her popstar performance that she was ushered into becoming an iconic popstar. It’s no surprise then that over the past 25 years, J.Lo has had her fair share of relationships — and, unfortunately, breakups.
Before A-Rod, J.Lo was engaged four other times. Out of those four engagements, she was married three times. She had some other relationships along the way, as her popularity continued to grow. Most recently, she performed at the 2020 SuperBowl and at President Biden’s 2021 Inauguration. Her rising stardom has made every breakup all the more painful for her fans as well.
J.Lo has been engaged to five different men throughout her long career.
J.Lo’s first marriage and engagement was in 1997 to Ojani Noa, an aspiring actor/writer/artist who, at the time, was a waiter. The two parted ways 11 months later, but the drama continued for a little while. According to People, J.Lo won a lawsuit in 2007 that forbade Ojani from publishing a tell-all book about their marriage. He also tried to release a honeymoon tape that J.Lo blocked.
After Ojani, J.Lo dated Sean Combs aka P. Diddy aka Puff Daddy aka Puffy aka Diddy. They actually got arrested in 1999 outside a club shooting in Times Square, but J.Lo was released immediately. J.Lo told Vibe in 2003, “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts. It really took my whole life in a tailspin.” Good thing they never got engaged!
J.Lo moved on quickly from Diddy when she got engaged to dancer and choreographer Cris Judd. The two got married quickly in 2001 and got divorced even more quickly in 2002. Women’s Health reports that “stress from the paparazzi [ultimately] strained their relationship.”
J.Lo’s most famous engagements were after 2002.
After that, J.Lo would go on to have three very high-profile engagements. J.Lo met Ben Affleck on the set of Gigli in 2002, and they got engaged just a few months later. Ben proposed to her with a $1.2-million pink ring that put colorful stones back in style. However, “Bennifer” sadly postponed their wedding just a day before the ceremony in 2003, and split not long after in 2004.
J.Lo’s longest relationship so far was with Marc Anthony, the father of their twins, Emme and Max. J.Lo and Marc Anthony were the epitome of celebrity romance and passion wrapped up in talent. Both of them were of Puerto Rican descent and grew up in NYC, and according to J.Lo’s memoir, True Love, the first thing Marc ever said to her was, “One day you’re going to be my wife,” back in 1998!
Marc and J.Lo stayed friends and worked together on several musical projects, starting with the video for “No Me Ames” in 1999. Once “Bennifer” was no more, J.Lo and Marc Anthony were finally ready to explore their relationship. They had a very quick engagement (not to mention the $4-million ring he bought her) and got married in 2004. Sadly, they split in 2011 and the divorce was finalized in 2014.
J.Lo’s most recent engagement will hopefully not be her last.
Although J.Lo has definitely been through the wringer, we hope that now that she and A-Rod have called off their engagement, she’ll finally find a beau who will last. J-Rod postponed their wedding twice due to the pandemic, and now have officially called it quits on the heels of a potential A-Rod cheating scandal.
The two own plenty of property together, so there’s no way this will be a clean break. (At least they didn’t win their bid on the New York Mets — that would have been messy!) Regardless, maybe since J.Lo is doubly as talented as anyone we know, the sixth time will be the charm!