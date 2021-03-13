You'll Never Believe How Many Times J.Lo Has Been Engaged

Superstar Jennifer Lopez — aka J.Lo — may sing that her “love don’t cost a thing,” but her past engagement rings say otherwise. Now that she and A-Rod have broken up , many of us are wondering how many times J.Lo has actually been engaged in the past.

The 51-year-old singer/actress and 45-year-old ex-MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez just broke off their two-year engagement. The power couple seemed to be one of the happiest high-profile couples, so their breakup news obviously has us shook.

We had all hoped that A-Rod would finally be J.Lo’s happily-ever-after after her long dating history. So, how many times has J.Lo been engaged?