Has Iconic 2000s Couple 'Bennifer' Reunited at Last? Fans Think So

Has Iconic 2000s Couple 'Bennifer' Reunited at Last? Fans Think SoBy Anna Garrison
May. 1 2021, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
There's a good argument that most legendary Hollywood couples were born in the early 2000s — and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remain one of the most celebrated couples from that time. While both have since moved on to other relationships, now that J.Lo and A-Rod have split and Ana de Armas broke up with Ben, there are rumors that the couple could be reuniting at last.
So are J.Lo and Ben Affleck back together? Here's everything we know so far.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged.
Ben and J.Lo met on the set of their 2003 film Gigli and had started dating by July 2002 during filming. While their high-profile relationship boosted the anticipation for the film's release, it was ultimately a box office flop. Ben also worked on the music video for "Jenny from the Block," and they co-starred once more in the film Jersey Girl.
The pair were engaged by November 2002, with a wedding date set for Sept. 14, 2003. The media excitement around the wedding led to its postponement, and eventually, the couple split in January 2004. Reportedly, the reason for the breakup was Ben's discomfort with the amount of pressure from the media placed upon the wedding.
Now, it appears Bennifer could be back nearly 20 years later. Recent photos from Page Six show Ben exiting Jennifer's white Escalade after reportedly hanging out together at Jennifer's Los Angeles home. People Magazine confirmed the pair have kept in touch since their breakup, but just as friends.
However, both of them are newly single — so could it mean love is in the air? Only time will tell!
Fans on Twitter are delighted at the prospect of a Bennifer reunion.
When reports of the pair's hangout began to flood the internet, many who remembered the early 2000s joked that 2021 might be the new 2003. With Y2K fashion making a comeback and the flood of nostalgic movie reboots, this relationship could become new again too. The memes posted as a result of the J.Lo-Ben Affleck news ranged from hilarious to hoping there's a Jersey Girl sequel in the works.
While the universe might be signaling the return of the 2000s, fashion and Hollywood couples aren't the only things coming back for seconds. Ben is reportedly reprising his role as Batman in the 2022 film The Flash for the last time. The Flash is currently filming in London, but Ben has not been spotted on set yet, despite reportedly being the emotional heart of the film. Maybe this delay will give him more time to hang out with J.Lo?
Fans are excited at the thought of this epic Hollywood reunion, but so far, reports of anything more than friendship have been unconfirmed. Let's hope that if the pair do decide to give their relationship a second try, they let everyone know so we can help them celebrate the occasion!
Catch Ben Affleck on the big screen in The Flash, arriving Nov. 4, 2022.