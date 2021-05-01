Has Iconic 2000s Couple 'Bennifer' Reunited at Last? Fans Think So

There's a good argument that most legendary Hollywood couples were born in the early 2000s — and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remain one of the most celebrated couples from that time. While both have since moved on to other relationships, now that J.Lo and A-Rod have split and Ana de Armas broke up with Ben, there are rumors that the couple could be reuniting at last.

So are J.Lo and Ben Affleck back together? Here's everything we know so far.