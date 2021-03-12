Does J.Lo's Breakup Mean She and Marc Anthony Could Get Back Together?By Allison Cacich
It’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have one of the best relationships in Hollywood — and they’re not even married anymore!
The duo could teach a master class in co-parenting given how frequently they reunite for the sake of their children, 11-year-old twins Emme and Max — though they also just happen to be really good friends. Earlier this year, J.Lo’s now-ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, even goofed around with Marc at one of the kid’s school concerts.
Now that J.Lo and A-Rod have split, does this mean that Marc Anthony could have an entryway back into J.Lo's love life? The two have stayed close friends for a while now, but if Marc Anthony is dating someone, then it's a no-go for sure. Keep scrolling to find out who Marc Anthony is dating, if anyone.
Who is Marc Anthony dating?
Salsa sensation Marc Anthony does not seem to currently have a woman in his life. Many thought the 52-year old singer was dating Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, but Page Six shared that Marc's rep told them "the reports are false and that he simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away."
Internet super sleuths put together that Evelyn flew out to Miami to stay at Marc’s $19-million mansion, although neither Marc nor Evelyn officially confirmed a relationship.
Marc was previously dating 28-year-old model Jessica Lynne Harris, also known as J Lynne. Things seemed to be quite serious between them as well, with Marc even bringing J Lynne to meet J.Lo and A-Rod at one of Emme’s track meets. The couple was later seen chatting with J.Lo next to a picnic table.
Marc has also been linked to Italian model and actress Raffaella Modugno, who confirmed the duo’s relationship in a May 2017 Instagram post. Later that summer, the brunette beauty referred to the Grammy winner as "my baby" and said she was "so proud to be with [an] amazing man" like him.
Before Raffaella, Marc made headlines for dating then-21-year-old Mariana Downing, a model 27 years his junior. The pair attended the 2017 Maestro Cares Foundation's Changing Lives and Building Dreams Gala together just three months after Marc’s divorce from his third wife, Shannon de Lima.
J.Lo and Marc are strong as ever and she still considers him one of her biggest supporters.
In 2018, the Hustlers star revealed that her former husband has always encouraged her professionally. "While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered," the 51-year-old shared on Sunday TODAY.
He would often say to her, "You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer."
In a separate interview, Marc stated that he’s thrilled to be forever associated with J.Lo. "I'm proud to be in the same sentence as someone who's accomplished what she's accomplished and gave me a big part of her life," he gushed. "It's not a bad thing, right?"
On March 12, 2021, J.Lo shared to her Instagram story a snap of her and Marc comforting their daughter, Emme. J.Lo was Facetiming in while Marc Anthony was able to comfort Emme in person. J.Lo wrote, "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there." She shared this right before the news dropped about her split from A-Rod, so it's possible Emme was upset about that.
Don't worry, Emme — maybe we'll finally get to see an offstage J.Lo and Marc Anthony reunion!