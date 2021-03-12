Does J.Lo's Breakup Mean She and Marc Anthony Could Get Back Together?

In 2018, the Hustlers star revealed that her former husband has always encouraged her professionally. "While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered," the 51-year-old shared on Sunday TODAY .

He would often say to her, "You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer."

In a separate interview, Marc stated that he’s thrilled to be forever associated with J.Lo. "I'm proud to be in the same sentence as someone who's accomplished what she's accomplished and gave me a big part of her life," he gushed. "It's not a bad thing, right?"