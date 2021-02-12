Is Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres Currently Married?

After randomly being discovered in her hometown of Villalba, Puerto Rico and then being crowned the universe’s most beautiful woman, the gorgeous Dayanara Torres ’ life in the spotlight has been a whirlwind from the start.

Whether she was modeling, acting, singing, or writing, Dayanara has found success in every avenue that she’s tried to pursue. But one aspect she hasn’t always been so lucky in has been love.

Who is Dayanara Torres’ husband?

Romance has never been easy for Dayanara Torres. After the Puerto Rican beauty was first discovered strolling around her hometown of Villalba, she was convinced to enter the Miss Puerto Rico pageant. Not only did she win the title, but she went on to represent her country at the 1993 Miss Universe pageant, where she was crowned that year’s winner.

Soon after winning Miss Universe, Dayanara moved to the Philippines where her acting career took off. She spent five years living in the country and while on the set of her movie Basta’t Kasama Kita (As Long As I’m With You), she met Filipino actor Aga Muhlach.

Dayanara and Aga dated for five years but in 1998, she left the Philippines to return to Puerto Rico and launch her singing career. Soon after the launch of her debut and only album to date, "Antifaz," Dayanara met and started a relationship with one of Latin Music’s biggest acts, singer Marc Anthony.

The two met through friends at a nightclub in 1998 and were married two years later, when Marc surprised Dayanara by chartering two private jets and flying her and 15 of their close friends to Las Vegas for a spontaneous wedding.

The couple had two sons together: Cristian Anthony Muñiz in February 2001, and Ryan Anthony Muñiz in August 2003, but sadly, Dayanara and Marc didn’t last. A year after welcoming Ryan into the world, the couple separated. In January 2004, after four years of marriage, Dayanara and Marc finalized their divorce.

After that, Dayanara dated actor Amaury Nolasco for a year in 2007. But unlike her somewhat contentious divorce from ex-husband Marc Anthony, Dayanara and Amaury’s split was amicable with the couple saying that they would “always have a lovely friendship and share great love and respect for each other.”

In 2018, Dayanara announced that she was dating Hollywood movie producer, Louis D’Esposito, and in December of that year, the couple got engaged. Sadly, just a few months later, Dayanara took to Instagram to share that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. It was actually Louis who encouraged her to get a mole checked out, which led to Dayanara’s doctor catching the cancer in time. But the news was too much for Louis to handle and he broke up with her.

Thankfully, Dayanara’s a strong woman. “At the end of the day, you don‘t want someone like that by your side,” she told Hola! magazine. “He ended our relationship over the phone, he told me he couldn’t do it, that he had other commitments.”