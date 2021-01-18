Why Did Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Break Up?

Reports reveal that Ben and Ana began cultivating their relationship while working together on the set of the upcoming film, Deep Water. Shortly after filming, dating rumors were confirmed when Ben and Ana were first spotted together on a trip in Havana, Cuba. Despite their recent split, the couple was reportedly quarantined together throughout much of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told ET in March, "Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other's company. Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through. Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

Ana, who starred in the popular romantic drama Una rosa de Francia, began her career in entertainment as a teenager and was previously married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet.