Ben Affleck's Recovery Shows Alcoholism Is an Ongoing Battle for the Actor

During a February interview with The New York Times , Ben opened up about the cyclical nature of life as an alcoholic. "People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they’re trying to make go away,” he told the publication. “You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse."

He continued, "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me."

Ben went on to explain how he managed to drink "relatively normally" for a while — but then starting drinking more in the midst of marital problems in 2015/2016, which only caused more issues.