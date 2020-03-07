We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ben Affleck's Recovery Shows Alcoholism Is an Ongoing Battle for the Actor

It's no secret that Ben Affleck has had a rough past decade in his personal life. Between his divorce from Jennifer Garner, his stints in rehab, and that gigantic, colorful tattoo on his back, the news headlines haven't been particularly kind to the actor/director/producer.

On March 6, Ben's first big movie in years, The Way Back, hit theaters across the nation. Reviewers are already lauding him for his exceptional performance — and the story hits seriously close to home, considering Ben plays a high school basketball coach who is an alcoholic.