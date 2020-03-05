Does Ben Affleck Speak Spanish? Find out If the Actor Is Bilingual

So it turns out, Ben does speak Spanish in addition to English. When Ben was 13 years old, he and his brother, Casey Affleck, lived in Mexico for some time to film a children's TV program, so he was able to pick up the language. He traveled the country after that and was able to learn even more.

He's also been caught speaking Spanish on red carpets while traveling for movies and for Spanish-speaking news outlets in the past. Just when we thought Ben couldn't be any sexier, we learn that he's bilingual...