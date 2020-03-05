We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Does Ben Affleck Speak Spanish? Find out If the Actor Is Bilingual

As the premiere of Ben Affleck's new movie, The Way Back, nears, there's been a question of whether or not the actor speaks Spanish. In the film, Ben coaches an ethnically mixed basketball team at his alma mater, so viewers are now curious if he's bilingual.

Does Ben Affleck speak Spanish?

So it turns out, Ben does speak Spanish in addition to English. When Ben was 13 years old, he and his brother, Casey Affleck, lived in Mexico for some time to film a children's TV program, so he was able to pick up the language. He traveled the country after that and was able to learn even more.

He's also been caught speaking Spanish on red carpets while traveling for movies and for Spanish-speaking news outlets in the past. Just when we thought Ben couldn't be any sexier, we learn that he's bilingual...