If Robert Pattinson Is the New Batman, What Happened to Ben Affleck?

While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, cinematographer Robert Richardson, who was attached to shoot the upcoming Batman film and is a frequent collaborator of Ben's, said that the movie would focus on Arkham Asylum and be much darker than its predecessors.

"[Ben] was going more into the insanity aspects. So I think you would’ve seen something a little darker than what we’ve seen in the past and more into the individual, who’s inside Batman. What element may be sane and what element may actually not be sane," he said.