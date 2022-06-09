'So You Think You Can Dance' Is Still out a Judge — Who Will Replace Matthew Morrison?

In an Instagram video posted on June 2, 2022, Morrison quickly elaborated on what "one" text message he sent to the SYTYCD contestant. In the video, he slammed gossip and the negative effect it has had on his livelihood and family. Morrison then read a text message out loud, which said, "Hey it's Matthew, if you don't mind, I'd love to get your number and talk you through some things."

He then went on to say that he was hoping to help get this contestant a job as a choreographer on the show.