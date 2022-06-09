'So You Think You Can Dance' Is Still out a Judge — Who Will Replace Matthew Morrison?
After only two months as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, former Glee star Matthew Morrison was asked to leave the show. In a statement he released to Us Magazine, Morrison revealed that he "did not follow competition production protocols." He went on to say that in doing so, it kept him from judging the show fairly.
People then reported that he exchanged flirty text messages with a contestant that made her feel uncomfortable. She went to the show's producers who then brought the messages to FOX. At that point, Morrison was asked to exit the show. Fans are now wondering about the fate of the judges' table. Who is replacing Matthew Morrison on So You Think You Can Dance? Let's get into it.
Who is replacing Matthew Morrison on 'So You Think You Can Dance'?
According to Entertainment Weekly, "Morrison will still appear on the show through mid-June," as those episodes were pre-taped. But honestly, how weird and awkward is that going to be? After that, a mysterious new judge will be brought in beginning on June 15. As of now, we don't have any hints as to who it could be. Perhaps one of the Jonas brothers can step in? After all, Nick Jonas just replaced Shaquille O’Neal on Dancing with Myself.
Deadline dropped the news in March 2022 of Nick Jonas joining Dancing with Myself because of technical difficulties during rehearsals that forced production to be pushed back a few days. Presumably this schedule change rendered Shaq unavailable but hey, we love a bonus Jonas! Nick joined Shakira and actress Liza Koshy, along with host Camille Kostek.
What text messages did Matthew Morrison send?
In an Instagram video posted on June 2, 2022, Morrison quickly elaborated on what "one" text message he sent to the SYTYCD contestant. In the video, he slammed gossip and the negative effect it has had on his livelihood and family. Morrison then read a text message out loud, which said, "Hey it's Matthew, if you don't mind, I'd love to get your number and talk you through some things."
He then went on to say that he was hoping to help get this contestant a job as a choreographer on the show.
Yes, that all sounds innocent enough. However, "helpful" advice never seems to come from a man to another a man. It's always a man reaching out to a woman, just to help.
Matthew's wife, Renee, posted his video to her own Instagram with a supportive caption. "My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated," she wrote. Renee also condemned gossip, referring to it as "poison that has penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature."
The gossip both Morrison and his wife are referencing is not immediately clear. Perhaps they are shutting down musings on social media, but they could be talking about what the dancer said regarding what transpired between them. Regardless, it stands to reason that a judge shouldn't be communicating with a contestant no matter the reason. That is a huge conflict of interest.
So You Think You Can Dance airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.