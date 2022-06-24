Who Walked Away as the Winner of 'MasterChef Junior' Season 8? (SPOILERS)

Although these challenges have stumped many young contestants, two talented chefs thrived in the kitchen and secured a spot in the top two: Grayson Price and Liya Chu. In the Season 8 finale, the two finalists battled it out one last time.

Now, with $100,000, brand-new kitchen appliances, and a trip to Las Vegas to dine with Gordon Ramsay at his restaurant on the line, who rose to the top and won MasterChef Junior Season 8? Keep reading to find out!