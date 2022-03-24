Who Went Home on 'MasterChef Junior' Season 8? (SPOILERS)

The eighth season of the Fox competition debuted on March 17, and Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and new addition Daphne Oz (who replaced Milk Bar CEO Christina Tosi) are the judges testing out the contestants' creations each week.

During the Season 8 premiere, Gordon stated that they had selected an incredible set of finalists, and that it would be the most challenging season to date.

Though 16 finalists entered the kitchen, it didn't take long for the judges to start making some tough decisions. Who has gone home on MasterChef Junior Season 8 thus far? Keep reading to find out!