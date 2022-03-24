Who Went Home on 'MasterChef Junior' Season 8? (SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 24 2022, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of MasterChef Junior.
Since it debuted in 2013, MasterChef Junior has highlighted dozens of talented young kids with plenty of skills in the kitchen, who are all between the ages of eight and thirteen.
Each season, a group of these pint-sized cheftestants takes on a series of difficult cooking challenges in the hopes of winning the title of MasterChef Junior, a trophy, and a $100,000 prize.
The eighth season of the Fox competition debuted on March 17, and Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and new addition Daphne Oz (who replaced Milk Bar CEO Christina Tosi) are the judges testing out the contestants' creations each week.
During the Season 8 premiere, Gordon stated that they had selected an incredible set of finalists, and that it would be the most challenging season to date.
Though 16 finalists entered the kitchen, it didn't take long for the judges to start making some tough decisions. Who has gone home on MasterChef Junior Season 8 thus far? Keep reading to find out!
1. Blake Schmidt
The first chef to get eliminated on Season 8 was 11-year-old Blake Schmidt, who hails from Darien, Ill. After the 16 finalists showed up to the MasterChef kitchen, Gordon asked them to work with unique ingredients from a mystery wall to create a spectacular signature dish. Blake randomly chose a crawfish from the mystery wall, which he, unfortunately, had never prepared or eaten before. He seasoned the protein with lemon pepper, and he served it along with rice pilaf and spinach.
Gordon was complimentary of the way that Blake cooked the spinach, and the judges felt that it was a smart choice to use lemon flavors on seafood. However, all three judges agreed that the crawfish itself was overcooked.
The pre-teen was in the Bottom 3 with Abir Bhatia, who made a kiwi molten chocolate cake, and Ivy Childs, who created an apricot cobbler.
After Gordon announced that Blake was going home, he kept his head held high. He later said that he was "bummed" to be the first one to go home, but that he was grateful that he made it to the Top 16.
Now, only 15 chefs remain, including A'Dan Lisaula, Freddy Taylor, Ciara Rogers, Abir Bhatia, Cruz Benjamin, Eva Kozar, Andrew Lee, Ivy Childs, Grayson Price, Mclain Rockett, Jillian Maher, Liya Chu, Molly Leighninger, Tegan Bahm, and Starla Chapman.
Which young chef will be the next to go home? You'll have to tune in to find out.
New episodes of MasterChef Junior Season 8 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.