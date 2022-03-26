Ina Garten Is Back With a New Show Right in the Comfort of Her Home — Where Does She Live?

Again, don't panic. Ina will still be cooking but she'll also be exploring East Hampton with some pals on Be My Guest With Ina Garten. Sadly your invite wasn't lost in the mail because only famous friends are coming to this party. Folks like Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), director Rob Marshall (Chicago), and TODAY host Willie Geist did make the cut.

In a conversation with USA Today, Ina revealed how she chose her guests. "I just made a list of people I'd love to talk to and started working down the list. I was happy that people wanted to show up." she said.