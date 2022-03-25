'Is it Cake?' Is Netflix's Latest Hit Show –– Here's Where to Find the Cast on Social Media

'Is it Cake?' Is Netflix's Latest Hit Show –– Here's Where to Find the Cast on Social MediaBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 25 2022, Published 6:47 p.m. ET
There’s a new Netflix reality TV show to salivate over! It’s called Is It Cake?, and it allows talented bakers to show off some of the most intricate and complex culinary skills ever. Baking exquisite cakes is one thing, but making sure the cake looks like a completely different object is another story.
The talented contestants on Is It Cake? know how to bake cakes that look like burgers, beach toys, and more. Here’s where you can find all the contestants on social media.
Here's where to find Andrew online.
Check out April online here.
Are you in need of an unconventional-looking cake to celebrate a birthday or anniversary? April might just be the perfect person to contact. Not only does she know how to bake awesome cakes, but she also teaches classes for people who want to match her skill. It’s possible to follow her on both TikTok and Instagram. You can also learn more on her website.
Dessiree can be found online here.
Dessiree is totally brilliant when it comes to baking cakes in the kitchen. She’s primarily known for being a fantastic wedding cake designer, but she brings so much more to the table than just that. A lot of her designs are available for scoping out on her professional website. Check her out on Instagram too.
Here's how to find Hemu online.
Hemu runs a shop selling tasty treats called Sweet Sensations. Customers can purchase beautiful cakes for any celebration they might have in mind. More details about what she offers are available on her website. You can check out her Facebook and Instagram too.
Jonny's online too.
Going viral on TikTok is pretty easy if you have awesome content to post to attract new followers. For Jonny, his look-alike cakes were enough to send him over the edge in achieving TikTok fame. As of now, he has 755.6K followers and 21.7 million likes on his TikTok videos. You can follow him on Instagram too, and check out his website while you're at it!
Check out Justin online here.
Justin's professional business is called Everything Just Baked. It's where he fills custom orders for hungry customers with a sweet tooth. It’s awesome that he’s also willing to sell ingredients and teach business classes to anyone interested in his process. Right now on his Instagram, he’s got 41.9K followers. You can also take a look at his Facebook and his website.
Nina can be found online here.
Nina is super proud of the fact that she comes from the state of Louisiana. Because of that, a lot of her baked creations have some Louisiana details added into the mix. It's her way of paying homage to her hometown. She can be found on Instagram where she mentions her “hyperrealistic cakes" in her bio. She's got a website and a Facebook as well.
Sam's online on these platforms.
Sam’s professional business is called Cade's Cakes. She's willing to ship her creations nationwide so people can order from any location! Her official website and Instagram page are both filled with pictures of her best designs and creations. She’s certainly one of the most creative cast members of the show. You can find her on Facebook too.
Here's where to find Steve online.
Steve is a “food artist, celebrity chef, educator, and food show judge for competitions" according to his Instagram bio. Baking jaw-dropping creations is a hobby he obviously enjoys doing in his downtime. He stays busy as the dean of the culinary school for his local community college as well. You can also check out his Facebook.