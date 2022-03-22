Will Netflix's Deceptive Baking Series, 'Is It Cake?,' Return for Season 2?

Netflix's latest addition to the baking show genre, Is It Cake?, has all of the typical elements of a cooking competition that fans love. It also has one major and unique twist: the contestants are trying to deceive the judges with their masterpiece cakes.

The series, which SNL alum Mikey Day hosts, is based on a 2020 TikTok trend, when users would cut into realistic looking everyday objects to reveal that they were actually edible pieces of cake.