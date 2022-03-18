Who Won the Debut Season of 'Is It Cake?' (SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 18 2022, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the Is It Cake? Season 1 finale.
Remember when TikTok users stunned viewers by cutting into what appeared to be everyday products like toilet paper rolls, potted plants, and Crocs, only to reveal that they were actually cleverly-disguised and decorated cakes?
After the "Is it Cake?" trend went viral in late 2020, Netflix expanded the idea into a TV show. While some subscribers initially rolled their eyes at the concept of the competition — especially since the first season debuted more than a year after the height of the trend — fans and critics alike can't help but love the light-hearted nature of the show.
Hosted by SNL alum/funnyman Mikey Day, Is It Cake? kicked off with nine skilled bakers and cake artists who all had the capabilities to create mind-altering confections that could fool even the most astute of celebrity judges.
Along the way, the bakers could secure up to $10,000 for making the most convincing cakes — and, in the eighth and final episode, the three best contestants battled it out for the grand $50,000 prize.
Who won the first season of the unique baking competition? Read on for the essential finale spoilers.
Three bakers made it to the finale of 'Is It Cake?' Season 1. (SPOILERS)
After several high-intensity bakes and a lot of quick "Is It Cake?" guessing rounds, Andrew Fuller, Hemu Basu and April Julian made it to the eighth and final episode of the competition.
In the beginning of the finale episode, the three bakers had to guess which podium was made of cake. While all three of the finalists got the answer right (which further showed why they made it all the way to the end), April responded the fastest. As a result, she secured an advantage.
Mikey then shared that the three remaining contenders could make whatever cake shape they wanted, and that they would get help from the Gallery (aka the cast-off bakers).
Because she won the advantage, April was able to pick her baking assistant first. She selected Nina Maria Charles.
Andrew selected Johnny Manganello, while Hemu chose Desiree Salaverria.
With 12 hours to bake, the finalists got to work on their last Is It Cake? creations — so, what happened next?
And the 'Is it Cake?' Season 1 winner is...
Once the bakers were paired with their assistants, they began creating their showstopping final cake.
April created her own take on a Singer sewing machine, while Andrew made a weathered travel trunk, and Hemu focused on a marble statue. After the 12 hours ended, Loni Love, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Moynihan served as the celebrity guests for the finale. The three were only able to correctly identify one cake: Hemu's statue.
With Hemu knocked out of the competition, only Andrew and April remained. The judges then got up close and personal with the cakes, and they decided that Andrew would be the winner.
With two flavors of cake and a strong attention to detail on the suitcase itself, Andrew certainly earned the $50,000 prize.
The first season of Is It Cake? is available to stream on Netflix now.