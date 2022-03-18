Who Won the Debut Season of 'Is It Cake?' (SPOILERS)

After the "Is it Cake?" trend went viral in late 2020, Netflix expanded the idea into a TV show. While some subscribers initially rolled their eyes at the concept of the competition — especially since the first season debuted more than a year after the height of the trend — fans and critics alike can't help but love the light-hearted nature of the show.

Hosted by SNL alum/funnyman Mikey Day, Is It Cake? kicked off with nine skilled bakers and cake artists who all had the capabilities to create mind-altering confections that could fool even the most astute of celebrity judges.