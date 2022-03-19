Who's Judging the Potential Fake Cakes on Netflix's 'Is It Cake?' — Let's Dig In

The ninth commandment, out of 10 of course, definitively tells us that lying is not cool. However, what if the lying in question is artistic and tasteful (literally)? The newest baking competition show on Netflix, Is It Cake?, asks the age-old question: Is it cake??

Netflix searched the world for talented bakers who were creating cakes that looked like anything but cake. We're talking cheeseburgers, animals, and maybe even a real person, but who's responsible for judging these false foods? Who are the judges on Is It Cake??