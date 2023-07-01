Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Is It Cake Judges Season 2 Are Maestros — Who Are They? The second season of 'Is It Cake' has us all in a chokehold, and we just can't get enough. Here are the judges of the show, and why they will keep us glued to our seats. By Sughnen Yongo Jul. 1 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

We are all revving up to satisfy our sweet teeth because the insanely popular reality competition series, Is It Cake? is making a glorious comeback, and we are ready to dig into this sugary spectacle that will be gracing our screens exclusively on Netflix. If you thought the first season was mind-blowing, hold onto your frosting because we have a hunch that this new installment will take things to a whole new level of confectionary madness! The last baker standing wins $5,000. Um, Sign us up!

Article continues below advertisement

But here's the twist: these creative geniuses won't just be making ordinary cakes. Nah, that would be way too easy, and frankly, uninspired! Instead, they'll be challenged to identify cakes cleverly disguised as regular objects. Our hearts are already racing at the suspense as they unwrap these tricky confections and discover whether it's a well-baked cake or not. In the midst of our digging to uncover facts about this show, we also found out who the judges are, and we are impressed!

Ally Love

Source: Netflix Ally Love on Is It Cake Season 2 with Joel McHale.

Word on the street is that one of the judges is none other than Ally Love, who is a dynamic personality known for her captivating presence as an influential fitness instructor, Peloton instructor, and entrepreneur, inspiring and motivating people worldwide to lead active and empowered lives! We just know Ally will bring all the vibes we need to this show.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Camp

Who knew that our girl Anna Camp could bring acting chops and judging chops to the forefront? Anna is known for being a versatile actress with an infectious charm. Asides from her memorable roles in Pitch Perfect and True Blood, she continues to captivate audiences with her talent, grace, and undeniable on-screen presence and she is bringing all of those delicious things to the show, too! What did we do to deserve this?

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Anderson

Blake Anderson is a comedic force to be reckoned with. As a talented actor, writer, and producer, Blake is best known for his hilarious role in the hit TV show Workaholics, leaving audiences in stitches with his irreverent humor and lovable goofiness. We are loving the round up of judges for this show so far!

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Kyle Goodman

Brandon Kyle Goodman is a rising star in the entertainment industry. With his charismatic presence and undeniable talent, he captivates audiences on stage and screen, leaving a lasting impression with his relatable and heartfelt performances. We are sure he will bring so much fresh energy to the set and it's exciting, really!

Article continues below advertisement

Charli D'Amelio

Our girl Charli D'Amelio is a social media sensation and viral guru who took the world by storm with her incredible dance moves and infectious personality. As the queen of TikTok, she continues to inspire millions with her positive energy and unstoppable success. We know she will bring a unique perspective to this show and all that it is.

Article continues below advertisement

Chiney Ogwumike

Chiney Ogwumike is a force to be reckoned with in the sports world. As a talented basketball player and ESPN analyst, she dominates the court with her skill and captivates audiences with her insightful commentary, making her a true sports icon. Chiney, we can't wait to hear your thoughts and perspectives on the show!

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman is a comedic powerhouse who knows how to bring the laughs. With her spot-on impressions and comedic timing, she leaves audiences in stitches, making her an undeniable standout in the world of comedy. It is so exciting that we have so many funny people who will be revving up this show! Again, what did we do to deserve this TV goodness? We feel unworthy. Also— serious, random question: what if the chair Chloe was sitting in below was actually cake?

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Redd

Chris Redd is yet another comedic genius who knows exactly how to steal the show. With his infectious energy and impeccable timing, he delivers hilarious performances that leave audiences in stitches, solidifying his status as a true comedy star. We are so thrilled to have so many funny people on this show!

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Witaske

Chris Witaske is a rising talent who shines bright in the comedy world. With his outrageously witty humor and natural charm, he effortlessly delivers hilarious performances that leave audiences wanting more, making him a name to watch out for. We like the line up of judges that the producers of the show put forward for sure.

Article continues below advertisement

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is a captivating presence in the world of entertainment. With her undeniable beauty and talent, she mesmerizes audiences on and off screen, leaving a lasting impression with her memorable performances and charming personality.

Article continues below advertisement

Cristela Alonzo

Cristela Alonzo is a comedic powerhouse with a heart of gold. Her razor-sharp wit and relatable humor make her stand out in the comedy scene, leaving audiences in stitches and inspired by her authentic storytelling.

Article continues below advertisement

Dixie D'Amelio

Ah, it looks like the D'Amelio sisters are in alignment because Dixie D'Amelio is joining her sister as a judge on this show! Dixie is a rising star in her own right with a magnetic presence. From her chart-topping music to her engaging social media content, she captivates audiences with her talent, style, and relatable personality, solidifying her status as a true influencer.

Article continues below advertisement

Flula Borg

You have probably heard about Flula Borg, and know by now that he is a comedic force to be reckoned with. With his infectious energy and unique style, he brings laughter to the masses. Whether through his hilarious YouTube videos or memorable film roles, Flula leaves audiences in stitches with his quirky humor and undeniable charm.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi D'Amelio

And then there were three! Heidi D'Amelio is another dynamic presence in the world of social media, as well as the matriarch of the D'Amelio dynasty! As a supportive mom and influencer, she shares glimpses of her family's journey on social media, inspiring and connecting with fans worldwide through her warmth, authenticity, and relatable content.

Article continues below advertisement

Jade Catta-Preta

Jade Catta-Preta is a comedic gem with a magnetic personality, and as the former host of The Soup, she delivered hilarious commentary that keeps audiences entertained and laughing, making her a standout in the comedy world. Jade is the definition of wit and talent

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye is an insanely talented funny man who knows how to bring the laughs. With his quick wit and infectious humor, he effortlessly captivates audiences, leaving them in stitches and craving more of his hilarious antics.

Article continues below advertisement

Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster is a rising star in the comedy scene. His sharp wit and clever storytelling make him a talent that knows how to connect and engage with his audience. He effortlessly delivers laughs, leaving audiences in stitches and solidifying his status as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Article continues below advertisement

Joel McHale

Source: Getty Images

Joel McHale is another comedic mastermind who will be joining the show as a judge, and he definitely knows how to keep audiences entertained. With his witty banter and irreverent humor, he effortlessly delivers laughs, making him a standout in the world of comedy and entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery is a comedic genius with a magnetic presence. Best known for her role as Meredith on iconic The Office, she effortlessly delivers hilarious performances that keep audiences laughing and wanting more.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is a rising star and personality with undeniable talent and gusto. Whether on screen or stage, her captivating performances and infectious energy leave audiences in awe, solidifying her status as a true force in the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Maz Jobrani

Ah! Maz Jobrani, the comedic virtuoso who knows how to tickle funny bones! With his quick wit and hilarious observations, he effortlessly commands the stage, leaving audiences in stitches and craving more of his side-splitting humor. We know that Maz will bring the heat to this cake show and honestly, it's going to be a moment!

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor is an entertaining comedic chameleon with a gift for impersonations. From her spot-on celebrity impressions to her quirky characters, she leaves audiences in stitches, making her a standout talent in the comedy world.

Article continues below advertisement

Nico Santos

Nico Santos is a rising star in Hollywood, who has already stolen hearts with his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Superstore. Because of his undeniable talent and charism, he earned a well-deserved Critics' Choice Television Award nomination, showcasing his comedic prowess and undeniable charm.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Tomlinson