'Celebrity Beef' Host Joel McHale and His Wife Met and Married Within a Year

If you're looking for a new cooking competition series, we're here to direct you toward Celebrity Beef.

Each week, two "feuding" celebrities will go head-to-head in a cook-off in hopes of preparing the best dish; the winner receives $10,000 to donate to their favorite charity. Actor and comedian Joel McHale acts as "prosecutor, judge, and jury," according to the official synopsis, where he will crown a celeb winner each week while helping the duo "squash their beef once and for all."