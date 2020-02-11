Meet 'The Soup's Newest Host Jade Catta-Preta

Hungry for The Soup? We’re with you. It’s the stuff of legends, after all. So get ready, ‘cause the pop culture comedy series you know and love (and miss!) returns to E! on Feb. 12, 2020, complete with new host Jade Catta-Preta.

The show was canceled after 22 seasons — and countless celeb guests — back in November 2015. It started out as Talk Soup in 1991 and morphed into The Soup in 2004. The show launched the careers of Greg Kinnear, John Henson, Joel McHale , and others.