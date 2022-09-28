'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Kenan Thompson's Ex — and Fans Have a Lot of Thoughts

Comedians and actors Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Chris, best known for his stand-up comedy and films like Fat Camp and Scare Me, joined the sketch comedy powerhouse in September 2017. Kenan, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon with his shows All That and Kenan & Kel, booked SNL in 2003 and became the longest-running cast member in 2022.