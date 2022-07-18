Producer, Show Creator, and Comedian Jak Knight Died at Age 28

A trail-blazing comedian and creative, Jak built an enviable career in the entertainment industry. The Los Angeles-based multi-hyphenate landed one of his first jobs in 2014, serving as a writer on Season 1, Episode 3 of LieGuys. He also wrote for Lucas Bros Moving Co, Immoral Compass, and Pause With Sam Jay. In 2018, he executive produced a TV movie titled Playlist. He served as a writer, story editor, and co-producer on Big Mouth. He also voiced DeVon on the show.