Producer, Show Creator, and Comedian Jak Knight Died at Age 28
TV show creator, producer, and comedian Jak Knight passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the age of 28. A multi-hyphenate, Jak became an A-lister with his work on shows like Bust Down, Big Mouth, and Black-ish.
In addition to his work in the movie industry, Jak frequently performed stand-up gigs, opening for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Joel McHale, and Aziz Ansari. In August 2022, he was scheduled to perform at the Adult Swim Festival. What happened? How did Jak die? What's his cause of death?
Jak Knight passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. What's his cause of death?
Jak tragically died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, a statement his family shared via a rep with the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets confirms. The star was only 28 years old.
There is some speculation he might have died by suicide. Others believe the cause of death was cancer. Unfortunately, Jak's family hasn't shared details about his cause of death. "Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," the rep said.
A trail-blazing comedian and creative, Jak built an enviable career in the entertainment industry. The Los Angeles-based multi-hyphenate landed one of his first jobs in 2014, serving as a writer on Season 1, Episode 3 of LieGuys. He also wrote for Lucas Bros Moving Co, Immoral Compass, and Pause With Sam Jay. In 2018, he executive produced a TV movie titled Playlist. He served as a writer, story editor, and co-producer on Big Mouth. He also voiced DeVon on the show.
As an actor, Jak starred in the video game NBA 2K17. Championing a multi-disciplinary approach, he also played himself in Bust Down. Jak and the cast of Pause With Sam Jay received a nomination for a Writers Guild of America Award in 2022.
The news about Jak's passing sent shockwaves through the community.
"Rest in peace, Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it," tweeted Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn).
"RIP Jak Knight. I only met him a few times. Every time I would see him, it always felt like I was talking to one of the greats. My heart goes out to his close friends and family. He was incredible," tweeted Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92).