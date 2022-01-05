ABC’s Hit Series 'Black-ish' Is Partially Based on a True Story

He went on to say, "I wanted to be honest with what it's like sort of raising your kids in a different environment than you were accustomed to being raised in. My kids are nothing like I remember Black kids being when I was a kid." On the show, Dre's five kids, just like Kenya's six, are very distant from the culture in which he and his wife grew up. Kenya Barris was raised in a lower-class neighborhood, but after his father won a settlement, he and his family moved to a more developed area.