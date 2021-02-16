Fans of 'black-ish' Are Worried That Diane May Be off the Show — She's Been MIA

Fans of black-ish can all agree that Diane is a truly special character. As we watched her grow on the show over the years, her character development continues to please fans. So, it's safe to say when she's missing from an episode on the show, fans notice.

Diane has been MIA from Episodes 10 and 11 from Season 7 of black-ish. And while it's easy for the show to shift into different storylines with various characters, many people are wondering what's going on.

However, it doesn't look like there is anything to worry about. In a recent interview, Marsai talked about how her character is developing and that there are many ways the producers can shape her storyline.

"Diane-wise, she's growing every single day," she told Good Morning America. "She's in her teenage years now and I believe she's going into high school," she said. "So, I mean, there's a lot of things to play around with there. I love growing with her."