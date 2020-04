Meet the Top Five Girls on Season 16 of 'So You Think You Can Dance'

On the July 29 episode of So You Think You Can Dance, the judges were forced to make a difficult decision and cut five female dancers.

With many standout performances, the top 5 girls were announced at the end of the episode: Anna Linstruth, Madison Jordan, Mariah Russell, Sophie Pittman, and Stephanie Sosa.

The top 5 girls on So You Think You Can Dance are seriously talented.

Season 16 has certainly been intense for these dancers hoping to be crowned the champion of SYTYCD. After pushing their bodies and dance abilities to new levels at The Academy, these give have moved on to the next stage of the competition.

Ahead of the live shows, here’s what you need to know about your top 5 girls on So You Think You Can Dance.