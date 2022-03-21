Who Are the Judges for Food Network's 'Spring Baking Championship' 2022?

How could the "Ace of Cakes" himself not be a judge on the Spring Baking Championship? The answer is, he couldn't, which is why (like Nancy) he's been a judge on the series since its 2015 premiere!

Fans were first introduced to Duff on his Food Network show Ace of Cakes, which ran for a total of 10 seasons from 2006 to 2011. The series centered around Duff's Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes, where he and his employees attempted to take on complicated cake orders (and all the struggles that ensued while trying to complete them).

Post-Ace of Cakes, he's gone on to host and judge countless baking-related series. You can barely turn on the Food Network these days without seeing Duff's face! He's been a judge on all past seasons of Holiday Baking Championship and Kids Baking Championship.

Outside of the Food Network, Duff is married and has a 1-year-old daughter named Josephine. He's passionate about music and even took his competitive streak to a new level when he appeared on the hit singing competition The Masked Singer.