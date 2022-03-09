Who Is McTerrier on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues We Have so Far

Who Is McTerrier on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues We Have so FarBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 9 2022, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
It's that time of the year again: Another season of The Masked Singer is kicking off! Season 7 of the popular singing competition introduces The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly, and we honestly couldn't be more thrilled to figure out who's hiding behind each disguise.
Among the creative costumes this time around is McTerrier, a white Scottish terrier sporting a kilt. And fans of the Fox series already have some guesses about who is behind the adorable pooch. Keep reading to learn all about the clues and popular theories about who McTerrier really is.
McTerrier on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
The first official clue for McTerrier was:
- a blue electric guitar with a union jack sticker on it. "I hope this isn't too much fuzz," McTerrier said as it appeared on screen.
There were some other potential hints in McTerrier's introduction, including:
- The fact that he was playing drums.
- He's "all the way from the highlands of Scotland and ready to raise the woof."
- He said, "I can sing it all, from Loch 'N Roll to Arf & B, and I'm here for best in show."
- He "takes pride in his luscious coat. He's even got an authentic sporran, where he keeps his haircare products from Panting Pro-V."
- "His canine kilt proudly bears the McTerrier family tartan, which dates back to 1304 when his ancestors played catch with William Wallace."
Judges and members of the audience may have gotten an extra "clue" about McTerrier's identity during the Season 7 premiere. That's because he ended up stumbling onstage — causing his mask to fall off — before turning his back to everyone and exclaiming, "What do I do?!"
Hopefully, McTerrier was able to get his mask back on without prematurely revealing his true identity!
McTerrier on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the McTerrier mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Over on Instagram, fans have already been guessing about who McTerrier is. Some thought he could be Scottish singer-songwriter/musician Lewis Capaldi. He does play the drums, after all — however, Lewis is far better known for singing and songwriting.
YouTuber JackSepticEye is another popular guess, mostly because the flag on the guitar was a Union Jack. Except, Drew is actually from Ireland and not Scotland, so this theory might already be invalid.
Still others seem to think McTerrier could be professional wrestler Drew McIntyre because of his Scottish roots and the whole "Mc" similarity. It's unclear whether Drew is known for his singing chops/drumming skills, though.
Other early guesses include:
- Rudy Giuliani
- Sam Heughan
- Ed Sheeran
- Sting
One thing's for sure: We definitely need more clues, to actually hear McTerrier sing, and to get a better idea of his general body type before we can have a better idea of his true identity.
So, who is McTerrier on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
McTerrier hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Be sure to catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.