Where Is Lorraine Pascale From 'Spring Baking Championship'?By Kori Williams
Mar. 1 2021, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Only so many people can make a successful transition from a model for Versace to a mechanic to a regular on the Food Network, but Lorraine Pascale is a woman of many talents and baked goods. Over the years in the food business, she's developed her baking skills she's had since she was a kid. Now, her career has expanded into judging competition shows, writing cookbooks, and running her own bakeries.
The U.K. talent has pretty much mastered every career under the sun. She's still expanding her resume and her career has probably taken her all over the world. But where is she now? Because she does so much, it isn't a surprise that Lorraine isn't typically in one place at one time. Restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have her kind of stationary until further notice.
Where is Lorraine now?
Right now, Lorraine is in the U.K. and will be there for a long time considering the travel restrictions still in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She tags her location in her Instagram posts and the recent ones all say London. This may be a big problem considering that Lorraine is typically a judge on the American TV show Spring Baking Championship, which films in California.
According to HGTV, she splits her time between London, New York, and Los Angeles, but it looks like that's from before the pandemic.
Because of the U.K. travel restrictions, no one is allowed to travel without a legally permitted reason to do so. This means that Lorraine has to stay in the U.K. for the foreseeable future. Due to this issue, Spring Baking Championship isn't the only show Lorraine had to put on pause. She was also a judge on Holiday Baking Championship but had to miss the 2020 season's taping because of travel restrictions. Luckily she plans on being back on the show when she can travel.
Even if Lorraine is grounded, being in the U.K. is the best option for her. She was born and raised there and so much of her career is based there.
Lorraine is also busy being in a movie.
It's time we add movie star to Lorraine's growing list of jobs. She's in the 2020 movie Honesty Weekend about a couple who take a weekend away from their regular life to work on their marriage and they bring a bunch of their friends with them. Lorraine plays Jack, who is one of the friends who joins the main couple on their getaway. She's in a messy relationship of her own since she's dating Nate even though she's married.
But Lorraine is used to being in the spotlight. Aside from judging baking competitions, she's had her own TV show, Baking Made Easy, which shares the same name as her cookbook and lays down the basics of baking that her audience can build off of. She also has two other shows: Fast, Fresh and Easy and How to Be a Better Cook. Plus, she's even filmed a documentary about her experiences in the foster care system.