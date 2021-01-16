Food Network’s Sunny Anderson Says She’s Filming ‘The Kitchen’ Outside By Choice

Sunny and her co-hosts started filming at-home editions of The Kitchen in April 2020 as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic necessitated quarantines and stay-at-home orders.

“We taped this weekend’s #TheKitchen from home,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Remember that part: home. We are all cooking more, sheltering in place, so we wanted to share simple recipes and hopefully some much-needed smiles. … I’m outside grillin’. A bit of escapism.”