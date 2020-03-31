Have You Noticed Marcela Valladolid Is No Longer on 'The Kitchen'? Here's Why

The other four original co-hosts, Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, and Geoffrey Zakarian still present The Kitchen with new episodes Sundays at 11 a.m. on Food Network.

In a previous exclusive interview with Distractify, Geoffrey gushed over his co-hosts. "The first thing everybody says who stops to ask me about The Kitchen is [if the hosts] really like each other... and it’s true, we really like each other," he admitted.