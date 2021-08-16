'Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones' Host Molly Yeh Has an Adorable Family

As a cookbook author, blogger, and Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones host, there’s not much Molly Yeh can’t do. The Food Network star rose to celebrity chef status in 2016 when she published her first book, Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories From an Unlikely Life on a Farm, which eventually led to her hosting her own cooking show on the Food Network, Girl Meets Farm.

But while you may be familiar with Molly’s culinary achievements, you might be wondering about her personal life, like if she’s married and has a family, or if she’s all about her career.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this talented chef's life at home.