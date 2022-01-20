How Many Kids Does Molly Yeh Have — and When Is Her Upcoming Due Date?By Stephanie Harper
Jan. 20 2022, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
There are so many brilliant chefs included on the Food Network who know their way around the kitchen. Molly Yeh happens to be one of those people. She’s a popular cookbook author and the star of an awesome show for foodies called Girl Meets Farm.
According to Molly‘s official website traveling, creative recipes, attending events, and cookbooks are the main focuses of her life. Here’s what you should know about her family life, including her daughter and a second child on the way.
How many kids does Molly Yeh have?
Spending time in the kitchen and filming new episodes for Food Network aren't the only things that take up Molly's time and energy. She’s been married to her husband, Nick Hagan, since 2014. Interestingly enough, he's the reason the couple decided to move from New York City to the Midwest to focus on raising their family. The couple crossed paths for the first time as students at Juilliard where he was studying the trombone and she was a percussionist.
These days, they’re totally thriving when it comes to parenthood. She gave birth to their first child, Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen, in March 2019. Based on the pictures Molly shares to Instagram, being a mother to her young daughter has been a lovely journey so far. Some parents opt out of big city life when it comes time to raising their little ones, and that’s obviously what Molly and Nick felt was best.
Molly tends to get super creative in the kitchen with her recipes, whether she's decorating delicious sugar cookies, baking colorful birthday cubes, or doing something else. Whatever treats her daughter Bernadette might be craving can easily be added to their menu at home since Molly is fully capable of bringing any dish to life. Not a bad gig for a kid!
When is the due date for Molly Yeh‘s second child?
For Molly and Nick, it appears expanding their family was a natural next step. She announced her pregnancy in Sep. 2021 to her fans and followers on Instagram, and according to The Sun, her due date is sometime in Feb. 2022. Based on several of Molly‘s recent Instagram pics, her second pregnancy seems to be just as enjoyable as her first one was. She’s still spending time in the kitchen and baking up a storm. Molly’s also still filming new episodes of Girl Meets Farm for Food Network.
On Jan. 19, 2022, she posted a caption on Instagram saying, “Last day of filming before this bebe arrives! And plot twist –– it’s not for Girl Meets Farm –– it’s for Girl Meets Farm House! A new little special in which we finally reveal our home [in] Reno.” It seems Molly is more comfortable than ever letting her fans have a little more insight into what goes on in her life behind closed doors.