How Many Kids Does Molly Yeh Have — and When Is Her Upcoming Due Date?

For Molly and Nick, it appears expanding their family was a natural next step. She announced her pregnancy in Sep. 2021 to her fans and followers on Instagram, and according to The Sun, her due date is sometime in Feb. 2022. Based on several of Molly‘s recent Instagram pics, her second pregnancy seems to be just as enjoyable as her first one was. She’s still spending time in the kitchen and baking up a storm. Molly’s also still filming new episodes of Girl Meets Farm for Food Network.