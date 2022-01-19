The Viral "Under the Sea Refresher" From Starbucks Has People Wondering If It's Even Real

The Viral "Under the Sea Refresher" From Starbucks Has People Wondering If It's Even RealBy Kori Williams
Jan. 19 2022, Published 6:31 p.m. ET
If there's one thing that TikTok is good for, it's showing us all the food and drinks we wish we could have. From great recipes to some of the best cocktails, there's literally nothing that app can't make. But unfortunately, just because all of it looks amazing online doesn't mean it's real. Sometimes it's important to figure out what's actually a viral phony before you embarrass yourself in person.
One of the latest viral drinks is said to be called an "Under the Sea Refresher" that's supposed to be available at Starbucks, and it gives off major Little Mermaid vibes. But there have just been too many reported secret menus at the coffee giant for us to take this at face value, and now, our trust is broken. Is this drink even real or has someone played another cruel joke?
Is the "Under the Sea Refresher" at Starbucks real?
On TikTok, you can see that the "Under the Sea Refresher" is meant to look like a blue iced drink with colorful gummy worms inside. While it looks tempting, especially for the summertime, it's unfortunately not a real drink you can get at Starbucks.
It looks like the whole thing was a joke started by user @hannahgalligan24, who posted the video right after Christmas in 2021. "Finally got the new Starbucks drink," the text on the video says.
On top of that, the caption says, "Run, don’t walk to your nearest starbies." As of now, the video has over 12 million views and over one million likes, with people in the comments wondering why they were just embarrassed at Starbucks looking for this drink. Others knew it wasn't real from the beginning and seem to be surprised anyone believed the drink was real. "Y'all are easily tricked," said one comment. "I just embarrassed myself at Starbucks," said another.
Here's how you can make an "Under the Sea Refresher" at home.
We can only imagine how confused these Starbucks baristas are. They may not even have the ingredients available to make the "Under the Sea Refresher" at work, and that's even if they have an idea of what you're talking about. Luckily, it doesn't look too complicated to make on your own with only a few different ingredients, and it can be done in less than five minutes. Here's what you do.
This fake drink looks like the light blue Gatorade flavor Glacier Freeze. Get some gummy worms and pour them into the cup first. Then cover that with ice all the way up to the top and pour the sports drink over it. You can also play around with some clear additions like Sprite. If you're looking for a 21+ version, you can do this but instead of pouring Gatorade, use Sprite and then top that off with Blue Curacao. Finish off the entire thing with a Starbucks tumbler of your own and you're done.