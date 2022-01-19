The Viral "Under the Sea Refresher" From Starbucks Has People Wondering If It's Even Real

On TikTok, you can see that the "Under the Sea Refresher" is meant to look like a blue iced drink with colorful gummy worms inside. While it looks tempting, especially for the summertime, it's unfortunately not a real drink you can get at Starbucks.

It looks like the whole thing was a joke started by user @hannahgalligan24, who posted the video right after Christmas in 2021. "Finally got the new Starbucks drink," the text on the video says.