Here's How to Make Whipped Lemonade — Details on TikTok's Latest Food Trend!

Let's face it; if you regularly scroll through the popular social media platform, you've probably seen at least one unique food trend that has tempted your taste buds.

Forget about whipped coffee — TikTok users are now making a new frothed beverage.

Keep reading to find out how you can make this delicious viral drink and post it on your social feed.

Social media users can't get enough of TikTok's viral food trends , including, pasta chips, feta pasta, pesto eggs, cloud bread, and more. As users find new inspiration and food hacks while scrolling through the platform, a new recipe has recently gone viral: whipped lemonade .

Here's how to make whipped lemonade on TikTok — details on the recipe!

The whipped lemonade trend has gone viral on TikTok, therefore spawning many different variations and custom creations. In June 2020, TikTok user @goldenxclouds saw a slew of people participating in the dalgona coffee trend. "I personally don’t like coffee," she told TODAY Food, "so I wanted to make something that looked as pleasing as the dalgona, but tasted pleasing as well for non-coffee-lovers like me."

In her whipped lemonade video, she combined a packet of Pink Lemonade Kool-Aid and heavy whipping cream and mixed with a handheld frother. Then, she simply added ice to a glass with lemonade and topped it off with her pink frothy mixture. Variations on the trend then followed.

In June 2021, a user named @mtlajeunesse — who began her post by saying, "Whipped lemonade is going to be the biggest trend of this summer, just trust me on this" — shared her variation of the non-alcoholic drink: She combined three cups of ice, two cups of whipped cream (she used Reddi-wip), a half-cup of sweetened condensed milk, and a half-cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice into a blender. After blending the mixture, simply pour it into a glass and top with more whipped cream. Yum!

While some people were excited to try the viral summer drink, others had a few questions. A few TikTok users asked about the mixture curdling. "Sounds amazing but mixing dairy with lemon is not always the best idea. Lemon tends to make dairy curdle and that can make you feel sick," one person commented. "It's meant to drink immediately," @mtlajeunesse replied in the comments section under her video.

Others noted that the drink resembled the frosted lemonade from the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A. "You can just ask for a frosted lemonade at Chick-fil-A, same thing," one person wrote. "OMG this looks like it would taste just like Chick-fil-A's frozen lemonade," commented another individual. "Yum … #lemonade, but make it whipped. Can’t wait to try it!" one person tweeted.