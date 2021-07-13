Will Popeyes' Chicken Nuggets Recapture the Insanity Behind Its Sandwich?

Insider already reported last year that Popeyes introduced a revamped logo along with entirely new restaurant designs. Assets from the fast-food chain have revealed some other designs with a more "open" concept that leans into Instagram-trendy-local-spot territory, so expect new locations to be sporting the updated aesthetic along with some well-frequented spots in key markets.

There are some select markets over the United States that have Popeyes nuggets. If your Popeyes of choice isn't carrying them, then you're going to have to either wait until July 27, 2021, to try them out or you'll have to do some legwork and find spots that are selling them before that date.

I think the Popeyes chicken tenders/nuggets might be better than the fried chicken only because my stomach just doesn’t like fried chicken skin anymore and what’s the use of eating fried chicken if you can’t eat the damn skin. These nuggets are a good alternative.

Delish reports that folks have been able to find Popeyes nuggets at locations in Ohio, Arkansas, Connecticut, and Texas, but there are probably many others that decided to start selling them early.

Regardless of whether or not you can eat them now, Popeyes is planning the wide-scale nuggets rollout on July 27, 2021. Are you excited to try them out? Or are you more of a Jollibee chicken sandwich ride-or-die?