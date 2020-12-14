Popeyes' Beignets Are on the Menu for a Short Time, So Get Them While They're Hot

Popeyes' beignets aren't on some secret menu, so all you have to do is order them from your local Popeyes starting on Dec. 14, 2020. Most locations should offer the beignets, and they will be available to order in three sizes. A three-piece order is $1.99, while a six-piece is $3.99 and a 12-piece is $7.49. Prices can vary depending on the location, though in most cases, those are the costs and increments you can expect.