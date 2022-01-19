Stop Texting Your Toxic Ex and Start Texting the Starbucks Good Vibe Messenger

Let’s be real: The vibes are off in 2022. Not only have we lost our golden cheesecake queen Betty White and America's TV dad Bob Saget, but Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits after 16 years together. On top of that, Netflix audaciously hiked up its prices. And, well, don't even get me started about how we are going into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks, we need some positivity in our lives stat!