Laugh Over These Betty White Memes on the Late TV Star’s 100th Birthday

To mark Betty’s 100th, fans have been honoring her life in her hometown of Oak Park, Ill., and Illinois recently deemed Jan. 17 as Betty White Day, according to Chicago’s ABC 7.

And on Monday, Fathom Events will play the documentary Betty White: A Celebration in 1,500 movie theaters nationwide, per USA Today. Even better, the doc will feature a video message Betty recorded for her fans on Dec. 20.

In the meantime, we’re getting the meme party started early — check out the funny posts below!