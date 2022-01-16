Laugh Over These Betty White Memes on the Late TV Star’s 100th Birthday

Laugh Over These Betty White Memes on the Late TV Star’s 100th BirthdayBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 16 2022, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
You may see an influx of Betty White memes on Monday, Jan. 17: The Golden Girls star would have turned 100 on Monday. But in a tragic day for TV buffs, Betty died at age 99 on Dec. 31—after suffering a stroke six days prior—missing her centennial milestone by two and a half weeks. (Pity the editors of People, the magazine that sent out an issue with the cover story “Betty White Turns 100!” just days before the actress’ death.)
To mark Betty’s 100th, fans have been honoring her life in her hometown of Oak Park, Ill., and Illinois recently deemed Jan. 17 as Betty White Day, according to Chicago’s ABC 7.
And on Monday, Fathom Events will play the documentary Betty White: A Celebration in 1,500 movie theaters nationwide, per USA Today. Even better, the doc will feature a video message Betty recorded for her fans on Dec. 20.
In the meantime, we’re getting the meme party started early — check out the funny posts below!
Betty White has entered the chat
Bookmark this GIF for the next time you shimmy into a conversation.
Adam and Eve, meet Betty
The actress’ life and legacy are of biblical proportions!
Betty does the dab
Even at age 94, Betty showed how well she keeps up with the times during the 2016 Super Bowl pre-game show.
Cheers to Betty’s longevity
For a long time, it really did seem like Betty was going to outlive us all!
Just keep laughing
Sometimes laughter isn’t just the best medicine; sometimes laugher is a lifesaver!
Betty flips the bird
Rose Nyland would never!
Betty flips the bird, in animated form
In case you need that middle-finger image as a smarmy GIF. (Also, hate to burst your bubble, but the image is fake.)
Betty crashes the party
The actress wasn’t quite this profane in Brit Smith’s 2013 music video for “Provocative,” but we’ll take it!
Dibs on that dude
Sometimes, you just gotta lay your claim, are we right?
Age-old wisdom
Another gem of a GIF from Betty’s time on Hot in Cleveland.
A ‘Golden’ discount
Shout-out to the 1990s kids!
“Live with it”
The tweet is fake—Betty’s Twitter handle was @BettyMWhite—but the story, wonderfully, is real.
Keeping it in perspective
Speaking of how long ago The Golden Girls aired! (FYI, the NBC sitcom ended nearly 30 years ago now.)
We wish we had more time
Another century of Betty White wouldn’t have been enough!
99 years of lewks
@Drebae_ is right on the money, as proven by this post’s 306k likes on Twitter!
The Betty White Challenge
Unlike many viral challenges—here’s looking at you, Cinnamon Challenge—this one could do a world of good. After Betty’s death, ASPCA President Matt Bershadker issued a statement honoring the TV icon’s love for animals. “Betty White demonstrated a lifelong commitment to helping animals in need, including dedicated support for local shelters and animal welfare endeavors, fiercely promoting and protecting animal interests in her entertainment projects and personally adopting many rescued animals,” he said per the New York Post.