Here's the Real Reason Ina Garten Is "the Barefoot Contessa"

A countess, according to Google’s dictionary, is “the wife or widow of a count or earl.” And a count is a historical title of nobility in European countries and has to do with one’s status due to owning land. While Ina Garten made a big profit off of real estate, neither she nor her husband, Jeffrey Garten, have any sort of contessa-like status.

In actuality, Ina was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to a Jewish family and raised in Stamford, Conn. back in the 1950s. It was very common for women to not be expected to work, but Ina’s family had the opposite mindset. They encouraged her to focus on her schoolwork and stay out of the kitchen, and Ina excelled in science and math.

However, when Ina traveled to Paris with her new husband, she simply adored French cuisine (who doesn’t?) and decided to study Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking when she came back to the states.

After that, Ina started doing weekly dinner parties while earning an MBA at George Washington University and working at the White House. She quickly worked her way up the ranks at the White House and eventually held the position of federal budget analyst. But when Ina had enough money to buy the Barefoot Contessa store, she quit her well-respected job to follow her culinary dreams.

Even though Ina Garten may not be a real contessa, she is definitely still a real star.